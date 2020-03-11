Nirbhaya convict moves Delhi court against 2 policemen of Mandoli jail

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Pawan, one of the death-row convicts in 2012 gang-rape case, has moved a Delhi court seeking registration of FIR against two policemen of Mandoli jail, alleging that they thrashed him, causing a severe head injury.

The court has issued notice to the jail administration seeking a reply. The matter has been listed for March 12. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case are lodged in Tihar Jail.

Pawan was earlier lodged in Mandoli Jail and was later shifted to Tihar Jail.

This comes after another death-row convict Vinay Sharma approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.

Vinay Sharma through his advocate prayed that the convict does not deserve the extreme punishment of death, which is reserved for the 'rarest of rare' cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)