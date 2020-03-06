Nirbhaya convict's lawyer files petition in SC against ex-lawyer, alleges criminal conspiracy

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In another twist in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, the present lawyer of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the case, on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against his former lawyer.
Advocate ML Sharma, in his petition, alleged that convict Mukesh Singh's former lawyer Vrinda Grover had allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy against Mukesh with Delhi Police.
The petition said that according to law, she could have waited to file a curative petition for three years but deliberately filed the curative petition early, to ensure that this petition gets dismissed and Mukesh is hanged.
The plea, which was filed today, is expected to come up for hearing in four to five days.
This comes after a Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh Thakur, and Mukesh Singh -- in the December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case for their execution at 5:30 am on March 20.
The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:33 IST
