Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts broke prison rules 23 times, earned 1.37 lakh in labour wage

By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Akshay, Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh, the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case who are slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail premises, broke prison rules 23 times in total during their stay at Tihar, while three of them earned Rs 1,37,000 from prison wages, sources said.

According to Tihar sources, Akshay got one punishment, Mukesh got three, Pawan got eight and Vinay has got 11 for breaking prison rules.

While Mukesh chose not to do any labour work, Akshay earned Rs 69,000; Pawan earned Rs 29,000, and Vinay earned Rs 39,000 from prison wages.

Vinay's father met him on Tuesday in Tihar Jail. According to sources, Vinay, who is the one to have got the maximum punishment among the four convicts inside the Tihar Jail, is facing anxiety.

The family of all the convicts have been allowed to meet them twice before execution.

Another convict Akshay's family had met him last in November and he usually speaks to them over phone. No one has come to meet him since after the announcement of execution date.

Meanwhile, the sources have shared that Pawan Jallad, one of the executioner, will stay inside Tihar Jail only, and added that he will come to Delhi two days before the execution and all the execution will happen together.

Pawan will get Rs 15000 per execution, sources said and went on to say that bodies of the convicts will be handed over to their families.

There are some 12-14 convict on the death row in Tihar.

Sources have shared that Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay took admission for Class 10th in 2016. They appeared in exam also, but couldn't pass. Vinay, in 2015, took admission in one year bachelor's degree program but he couldn't complete the same.

They were convicted and sentenced to death for brutally raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

