Nirbhaya's ancestral village in UP celebrates hanging of convicts

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The residents of the Nirbhaya's ancestral village here in Ballia celebrated the execution of the capital punishment to the four death row convicts who were hanged till their death at Tihar jail early morning on Friday.

All four death row convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged till death at Tihar Jail around 5:30 am this morning.

The villagers including the family members of Nirbhaya took to the streets playing drums and trumpets and dancing to the beats.

"We have been waiting for this day for more than seven years. The dark night is over and a new day has begun. Not just Nirbhaya but women of the country have got justice today," the grandfather of Nirbhaya told ANI.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years. (ANI)

