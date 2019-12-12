Nirbhaya's mother appeals to SC, Centre to execute the convicts immediately

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Nirbhaya's mother on Thursday said that she has appealed to the Supreme Court and Central government to execute the convicts immediately.

"It has been two and a half years since the Supreme Court passed the order on their conviction and 18 months since their review petitions were dismissed. I have appealed to the court and government to hang them immediately," Asha Devi told ANI.

Her comments came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decision to hear the review petition of one of the convicts Akshay Kumar Singh in the 2012 gang rape case on December 17.

"Court should hear review petition but the petition should have been dismissed earlier. We have no option but to accept the Supreme Court's decision," she said.

We have been struggling for seven years, Devi said, adding that the court must announce the date of their execution soon.

She said that promises of fast-track courts and installation of CCTV cameras which were made in 2012 have not been fulfilled yet.

"In 2012, several such promises were made. Fast track courts have been made but nobody questions the non-availability of judges in them."

Her daughter, a paramedic student, was gang-raped and murder on December 16, 2012, by six men. All the accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail. The rest of the convicts are facing the gallows.

The apex court had confirmed capital punishment for the four men in 2017.

One of the convicts, Vinay, moved a mercy petition last month but has now sought to withdraw it. (ANI)