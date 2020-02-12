Nirbhaya's mother breaks down in court

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Nirbhaya's mother broke down in a court here on Wednesday, seeking the issuance of fresh death warrant against the four convicts.

"What about my rights? I am standing with folded hands. Please issue the death warrant. I am also human. It has been more than seven years," she said.

She further said: "I am wandering here and there to get justice for my daughter. These convicts are using delaying tactics. I don't know why the court is not able to understand this."

She broke down for the second time during the court hearing and then left the courtroom.

"I am losing faith and hope now. The court must understand the delaying tactics of the convicts. Now if a new lawyer is provided to the convict Pawan, the lawyer will take his own time to go through the case files."

The court has adjourned the hearing for tomorrow. The court has also asked to provide the list of empanelled advocates to convict Pawan and the Jail Superintendent.

The mother of the 2012 gangrape victim feels that the judge does not want to fix a date for hanging the convicts and is supporting them. "I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a fresh death warrant," she said. (ANI)

