Nirbhaya's mother protests outside Delhi court over delay in execution of convicts

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi along with women rights activist Yogita Bhayana on Wednesday protested outside the Patiala House Court over delay in execution of death warrants of the four convicts in 2012 gang-rape and murder case.

They raised slogans "We want justice", "We want hanging" and "Hang Nirbhaya killers".

"There was no appeal pending. High Court had given one week time. I thought that the court will issue a death warrant today. The judge does not want to fix a date for hanging the convicts and is supporting them. I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a fresh death warrant," Asha Devi told ANI.

The mother of the paramedic student who was gang raped in 2012 said she is losing hope.

"We are waiting for justice. I assure rape victims that they will also get justice. Today, I have lost hope," she said.

Bhayana echoed similar sentiments and said: "When will convicts be hanged? We are losing hope every day."

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court adjourned hearing for tomorrow and also asks to provide a list of empanelled advocates to convict Pawan Gupta and the Jail Superintendent. It also gave liberty to Pawan to choose any counsel from the list.

The court was hearing the plea of Nirbhaya parents and State (prosecution) seeking issuance of fresh death warrant against convicts.

The Delhi High Court last week granted a week's time to the four death row convict to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime.

A Delhi court had issued a death warrant against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh -- on January 7. They were scheduled to be executed on January 22 at Tihar Jail.

Later, the execution was suspended indefinitely by a Delhi court.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

