Nirbhaya's mother welcomes Delhi govt's decision to recommend rejection of convict's mercy petition

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Mother of 2012 Delhi rape and murder victim on Monday welcomed the decision of Delhi government to recommend the rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case.

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi told ANI, "I welcome Delhi government's decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope the accused will be hanged to death soon. I know that the process is still going on but I hope that the accused persons will be hanged to death soon. I believe that there are a few loopholes in our judicial system."

"The Supreme Court twice pronounced the sentence to death for the accused in this case but it's been 2.5 years now and that order has not been followed," she added.

The Delhi government on Sunday recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal of the convict Vinay Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter.

The petition will now be placed before the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi for consideration after which it will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Central government.

Asha further condemned the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case and stated that because the accused people are still 'alive', it has conveyed a wrong message in the society.

"Rape and murder of the woman veterinarian was barbaric. Unlike us who had to fight for seven years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur. The accused persons in both the rape cases should be hanged to death," said Asha.

She further asserted that rape incidents occur almost every day but nobody is concerned about such cases.

"We cannot stop such incidents until the accused people are given stringent punishment. It's time to act now," said Asha.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons and thrown out on the road along with her male friend in the national capital. She succumbed to injuries a few days later. (ANI)

