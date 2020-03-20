Nirbhaya's soul must have found peace today: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said that it is a historic day today as Nirbhaya has got justice after over seven years.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, "It is a historic day, Nirbhaya got justice after over seven years. Her soul must have found peace today. The country has given a strong message to rapists that those who commit this crime will be hanged."

Hanging was carried out as per schedule at 5:30 a.m. after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. (ANI)

