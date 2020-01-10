NIRDPR hosts two-day All India State Election Commissioners' Conclave

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is hosting a two-day All India State Election Commissioners' (SEC) Conclave here with an objective to take stock of the challenges faced in conducting timely local body elections.

The two-day conclave started on January 9 and will continue on January 10.

"The objective is to take stock of the gains made and challenges faced by the State Election Commissions (SECs) in conducting timely and free elections to local bodies as more than two decades since the promulgation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments," NIRDPR said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, NIRDPR is organising the conclave jointly with SEC at its campus here, which is being attended by 40 delegates from across the country.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Telangana Election Commission V Nagi Reddy were among those who attended the conclave on its first day.

On the second day, panel discussions will be held on holding local body elections as per schedule, freely, fairly and transparently and outreach and data sharing by SECs with other stakeholders.

NIRDPR, an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, builds capacities of rural development functionaries, elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, bankers, NGOs and other stakeholders through inter-related activities of training, research and consultancy. (ANI)

