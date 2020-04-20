Nirmala Sitharaman attends NDB meeting via video-conferencing

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended the 5th annual meeting of the board of governors of New Development Bank (NDB) through a video conferencing here.

The NDB was created by Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa to create infrastructure for sustainable development in emerging economies and developing countries.

An advisory was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the resumption of work in Central government offices by April 20, amid the nationwide lockdown in the country, which has now been extended to May 3.

The officers and members of staff of the Secretariat have also resumed their respective official duties today.

According to the release, extensive social distancing protocols have been put in place within the Parliament House Estate (PHE).

Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all people entering the PHE premises, besides thermal scanning. The vehicles entering the premises are being sanitised. (ANI)

