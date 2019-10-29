Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Governing Council meeting of NIIF

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the Governing Council (GC) meeting of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) here.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur was also present in the meeting.

NIIF is India's first sovereign wealth fund set up by the government in 2015.

The objective behind creating this fund was to maximise economic impact mainly through infrastructure investment in commercially viable projects. (ANI)