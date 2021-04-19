Nirmala Sitharaman discusses industry related matters with business leaders

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday spoke to various business and Chamber leaders and took their inputs on industry and association-related matters.

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said that she informed the leaders that the Central government is responding to COVID-19 management at various levels and is working together with states for lives and livelihoods.

"Spoke on telephone with each of the following business/Chamber leaders. Took their inputs on industry/Association related matters. Informed them that GoI at various levels from @PMOIndia is responding to #Covid management. Working together with states for lives and livelihoods," she tweeted.

The leaders who spoke to the Finance Minister included Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Uday Shankar from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Deb Mukherjee from Bengal Chamber of Commerce, T R Parasuraman from Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Pawan Munjal from Hero MotoCorp. (ANI)