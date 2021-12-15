Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations from today

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on Wednesday with the first meeting scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.

The meetings will be held virtually.

"Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st pre-budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021," it added. (ANI)