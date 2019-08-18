Nirmala Sitharaman visits Tirumala temple, offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Andhra Pradesh [India] Aug 18 (ANI): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tirumala temple to offer prayers to Lord Balaji here today morning.

She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and other leaders.

Sitharaman who is India's first full-time female finance minister was honoured by temple priest with Vedic chants and other rituals.

Moreover, the Union Minister also visited the temple last night. (ANI)

