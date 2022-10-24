Nirmala Sitharaman wishes people on Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted people and wished that the festival brings brightness and joy all around.

"Greetings on Deepavali. May the festival of light bring brightness and joy all around. #Deepavali2022," Sitharaman tweeted.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)