Nirmala Sitharaman's family, including daughter, to witness Budget presentation in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, members of her family, including her daughter arrived in Parliament on Saturday.

Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi, her maternal uncle and her cousin will witness her second budget presentation today.

During the presentation of her maiden budget, the Finance Minister's parents -- Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman- were present inside the Parliament.

The Union Budget 2020-21 has been approved by the Cabinet and is set to be presented.

The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Like last year, Sitharaman opted for a traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry budget documents. Dressed in a crisp yellow silk saree, the minister carried the documents wrapped in a red silk cloth, adorned with the Indian emblem in golden.

The Finance Minister had earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Anurag Thakur and other officials of her ministry, before reaching the Parliament for the Cabinet meeting. (ANI)