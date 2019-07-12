Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File pic)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File pic)

Nirmala takes on UPA, Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:52 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that under the UPA regime no attention was given to the economy and there were scandals galore.
She also took on former Finance minister P Chidambaram for slamming the NDA government over setting the target of 5 trillion dollars economy.
She said that Chidambaram should not bother about it and should rather concentrate on increasing his personal income.
Sitharaman was replying to the general discussion on the Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
"Is that why during the UPA no attention was given to the economy but scandals were going on. All the attention was there. The economy will anyway double in every five years. Don't bother and concentrate on the increase on personal income," Sitharaman took a jibe at Chidambaram.
Former Finance Minister Chidambaram had said on Monday that the NDA government's target of making India a five trillion dollars economy is a "very attractive slogan," but there is no magic in it.
Chidambaram on Thursday also questioned the revenue targets in the Budget alleging these to be unrealistic. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Rajasthan: Juvenile detained for lewd calls to 40 women professors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): Jaipur Police on Friday detained a teenager from Hisar in Haryana for allegedly making lewd internet generated calls to around 40 women professors of Rajasthan University.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:59 IST

WB: TMC leader's husband shot dead in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

Message to step down from cabinet conveyed to 4 ministers on...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he sought the resignation of four of his ministers on the directive of his party's high command.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:42 IST

Six dead in Assam floods

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): As many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state being affected in the flooding.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:41 IST

One Kuki insurgent apprehended in Manipur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles in coordination with local police apprehended a Kuki insurgent and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:31 IST

NHA to revise prices, nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Based on the past experience of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, the National Health Agency (NHA) is set to revise the prices and nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages listed in the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:36 IST

No structure of AMU campus in Murshidabad: Adhir Ranjan...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of delay in setting up the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Murshidabad, a Muslim dominated area in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:28 IST

Mamata Banerjee leads 'padayatra' to create awareness on water...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a 'padayatra' in Kolkata on the 'Save water, Save life' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:22 IST

CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked Nabam Tuki, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on charges of corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:01 IST

People of Punjab call for action against 'Referendum 2020' supporters

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI): The people of Punjab have called for strict action against those supporting 'Referendum 2020', a campaign launched with an objective to seek a separate homeland for Sikhs called Khalistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:58 IST

Two children found murdered in Jharkhand's Latehar, mentally...

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A boy and a girl were found murdered at Semarhat village in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:43 IST

West Bengal: Man arrested for duping tourists with fraudulent...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Darjeeling police here on Thursday arrested one person who was allegedly involved in duping tourists through fraudulent hotel bookings. The accused will be taken to Darjeeling on transit remand, police said.

Read More
iocl