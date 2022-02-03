Nishad Party releases list of six candidates for UP assembly polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Nishad party has released a list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.



The candidates and their respective assembly constituencies are: Shravan Nishad (Chauri Chaura), Prashant Singh 'Rahul' (Handia), Piyush Ranjan Nishad (Karchhana), Subhash Pasi (Saidpur), Anil Kumar Tripathi (Menhdawal), Raj Prasad Upadhyay 'Rajbabu' (Sultanpur Sadar).

Nishad Party is an ally of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

