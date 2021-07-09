Nisith Pramanik takes charge as MoS of Youth Affairs and Sports

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Nisith Pramanik took the charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday.

Pramanik (35), a first-time MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, had shifted from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2019 general election. Pramanik was one of the BJP MPs who won in the recent West Bengal Assembly polls but later resigned from the Assembly of Dinhata and chose to continue as an MP.

"Today overwhelmed by the enthusiastic and energetic welcome given by the team of Ministry of Youth affairs and sports while assuming the office of MYAS as Minister of state in Shastri Bhavan New Delhi," Nisith tweeted.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and YAS Ministry also took to Twitter to congratulate the new MoS, Nisith Pramanik. "Here are glimpses of Hon'ble MoS, Youth Affairs & Sports Shri @NisithPramanik's Welcome by officials of @YASMinistry and @Media_SAI at Shastri Bhawan today on 9 July It's a privilege to have such a young & active leader taking charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," SAI Media wrote. (ANI)

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur was sworn in as a Cabinet minister and was given the portfolio of the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry. The passing of the baton of the Sports Ministry comes just 15 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Thakur would now be looking to carry forward the work done by Kiren Rijiju.

In the upcoming Tokyo Olympics slated to begin from July 23, the total Indian contingent would be around 126 athletes and 75 officials, and as a result, the total contingent would be around 201.

The new ministers, including 15 Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State took oath at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders. Meanwhile, a number of ministers including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Prakash Javadekar resigned. (ANI)