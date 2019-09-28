Ministry of Human Resource Development
Ministry of Human Resource Development

NIT Srinagar to reopen on Oct 15

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday said that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will reopen on October 15.
Speculating disruption in the valley, the institute had suspended its classes three days before the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
The students were asked to return to their respective states until further notice.
The Central government had on August 5 abrogated the provisions under Article 370, which accorded a special Constitutional status to it. (ANI)

