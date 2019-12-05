Nithyananda case: Ahmedabad DPS students protest over cancellation of CBSE affiliation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The students of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Ahmedabad East on Wednesday held a protest against the cancellation of affiliation by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The CBSE cancelled the affiliation of DPS in Ahmedabad East after the school reportedly leased out land to absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda.

DB Sharma, a parent, told ANI, "On Sunday, we got to know that CBSE has cancelled the affiliation and we urge that the school should not be shut."

He added, "Since we got to know that CBSE has cancelled the affiliation, students, as well as parents, are protesting here. Our only demand is that the school should be functional as it was before."

Echoing his opinion, Mahesh Joshi, another parent, said: "It is a matter of our children's education and their future. Those who have committed mistakes should be held accountable. Because of someone else's offence, the students' education should not be affected." (ANI)

