Nithyananda case: Gujarat HC directs to present two sisters before it on Dec 20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed to present the two sisters, who were allegedly kept in captivity in an Ahmedabad ashram belonging to self-styled godman Nithyananda, before it on December 20.

"The court has directed to present the two women before it on December 20. The court has asked the police to give security to the two women from the time of their arrival in the country till they appear in the court," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SH Sarda said.

He said that the court also sought the travel documents of the girls leaving the country.

Advocate Pritesh Shah, the counsel of the father of the two women, said, "Since it is taking such a long time to produce the two girls, the court is suspicious that they might be under some pressure."

"Today was the hearing in the habeas corpus petition related to the two girls. An advocate appeared before the court on behalf of the girls. An affidavit was filed on their behalf. However, the court refused to accept the affidavit and directed that the girls be presented before it," he said.

Janardan Sharma, a Bengaluru resident has approached the Gujarat High Court alleging that his daughters were being kept captive at an ashram located in Hathijan area of Ahmedabad. (ANI)

