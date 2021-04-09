NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook on Saturday

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): NITI Aayog will launch the first-of-its-kind Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) handbook in India on Saturday.

The handbook is an invitation to business leaders to adopt ODR in India. It highlights the need for such a mechanism, the models of ODR that businesses can adopt and an actionable pathway for them.

Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud will deliver the opening address and launch the handbook.



A Niti Aayog release said that ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration.

While courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, TATA Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath and Sumit Gupta, Head Collections, Udaan, will also be present in the launch.

The release said that the ODR handbook is being launched in association with Agami and Omidyar Network India and with the support of ICICI Bank, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Trilegal, Dalberg, Dvara and NIPFP. (ANI)

