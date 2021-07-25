Nitin Gadkari calls for water conservation, protection of ecology, environment

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Emphasising the importance of water conservation, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said water has to be saved and at the same time pollution of available water resources needs to be stopped.

Interacting with members of the Indian Plumbing Association virtually, Gadkari said the protection of ecology and environment is our prime responsibility.

The Minister said awareness of proper and careful use of water among citizens is very essential.

Talking about water logging issues Gadkari said the drainage installation and maintenance work through periodic inspection should be done during the pre-monsoon period to ensure that all arrangements are working.

"Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, skill and successful practices are very important for the conversion of knowledge into wealth and convert waste into wealth," he added. (ANI)