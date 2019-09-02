Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which commenced today.

Extending wishes to the nation, Gadkari said, "Today the whole nation is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. I wish happiness and prosperity to every citizen."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered prayers at his residence in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, 10-day long Ganpati festival.

Devotees chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and with sweets like 'laddoos' and 'modaks' arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and other pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the festival begins.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started today is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. (ANI)

