Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at home in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Nagpur, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.





Meanwhile, devotees across the country celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states. (ANI)

