Nitin Gadkari chairs meeting to discuss policy matters including review of road traffic regulations

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting of Transport Ministers of all States and Union Territories to discuss a variety of concurrent policy matters including a review of road traffic regulations, setting up of vehicle fitness stations, financing E-Buses, and streamlining the issuance of driving licenses.

The Secretary (Road Transport & Highways), Senior Officers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Principal Secretary/ Secretary (Transport), and Transport Commissioners from States and UTs will also attend the meeting.

"Road Transport plays a significant role in the development of our country, by ensuring smooth movement of goods & people, efficient functioning of economic activities, the cohesion of populations and propelling the Country's overall development," said Gadkari.

He said that though the road transport sector has made incredible strides across all States and UTs, there is still tremendous potential to make a much larger and more meaningful impact.



Keeping up with technological advancements, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken several measures with a view to developing future-ready road transport in India, with safety and sustainability being the key driver of all such measures.

"Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) has been launched to promote the reusability of resources by extracting valuable raw materials from scrapped vehicles, thereby promoting a circular economy. Extensive work is being undertaken to promote renewable energy and decarbonization including incentives for electric vehicles, adoption of alternate fuels like hydrogen, ethanol blends, bio CNG etc., development of green highways etc. Several initiatives have been taken for Road Safety such as road safety audit and remedial/ corrective measures, provision of safety features in vehicles, electronic monitoring and enforcement, setting up driver training institutes, rules for the protection of good Samaritans etc.," read an official release.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss a range of transport-related issues and find new and innovative solutions through mutual cooperation and consultation.

"With mutual consultation and cooperation with the Ministers of States and UTs, a range of innovative solutions were discussed, further strengthening the federal character of Bharat," Tweeted Gadkari. (ANI)

