Nitin Gadkari directs Nagpur DC to distribute Remdesivir injections to other districts of Vidarbha

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday directed Nagpur District Collector Ravindra Thackeray to distribute Remdesivir injections received through Mylan India and Sun Pharma to other districts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

Gadkari's office informed that the minister has directed to distribute Remedesivir injections received through Mylan India and Sun Pharma to other districts of Vidarbha as well.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

In addition, the government has taken three steps to ensure easy access of hospitals and patients to Remdesivir.

All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug.

The drug inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The State Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective States/UTs.

India reported over 1.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)