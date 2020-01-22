Nitin Gadkari meets Brazil's energy minister Bento Albuquerque

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari met Brazil's energy minister Bento Albuquerque here on Wednesday.

During the delegation-level bilateral meeting, Gadkari stated that Indo-Brazilian ties are stronger than ever and are filled with huge synergies.

He said that the two countries are encouraging technological partnerships and bilateral trade between each other.

Meanwhile, Brazilian ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago also called on the Union Minister today and held talks on adopting the best practices and technologies to develop sustainable infrastructure in the two countries.

"H.E. Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Hon'ble Ambassador of Brazil to India called on today. In collaboration with Brazil, we are focused to adopt the best practices and technologies to develop sustainable infrastructure in our country," the minister said in a tweet.

The meeting comes ahead of the visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who will be the chief guest during the Republic Day parade. (ANI)