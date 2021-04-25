Nitin Gadkari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Nagpur.

"Union Minister @nitin_gadkari ji took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Nagpur," tweeted Gadkari's office.

He had taken the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine on March 6.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital and thanked the team for making the second Covid dose seamless.





"Grateful to Maj Gen Ajith Nilakantan Director and Commandant, Command Hospital @easterncomd and his team for making second Covid dose seamless. Maj Jisha Johnson and the whole team of hospital administered the 2nd dose of Covid vaccine with a high degree of professionalism," he said in a tweet.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

