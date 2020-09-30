Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has recovered from COVID-19.

"I am very happy to tell all of you that on the strength of all your blessings and good wishes, I have recovered from Corona. Thank you for your affection," Gadkari tweeted.

The Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 16, following which he had isolated himself.



With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,179 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 97,497 in the country. (ANI)

