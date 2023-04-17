Nitin Gadkari to chair meeting of transport ministers from States, UTs today

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will chair a meeting of transport ministers from all States and Union Territories (UTs) in New Delhi on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss a range of transport-related issues and find new and innovative solutions through mutual cooperation and consultation.

Such a meeting presents a unique opportunity to not only strengthen the foundations of federalism but also foster deeper collaboration and coordination between Central and State/UT governments for the benefit of all, said the Ministry statement.



Keeping up with technological advancements, the Ministry said it has taken several measures with a view to developing future-ready road transport in India, with safety and sustainability being the key driver of all such measures.

Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) has been launched to promote the reusability of resources by extracting valuable raw materials from scrapped vehicles, thereby promoting a circular economy, the statement further said.

The Ministry said extensive work is being undertaken to promote renewable energy and decarbonization including incentives for electric vehicles, adoption of alternate fuels like hydrogen, ethanol blends, bio CNG etc, development of green highways etc.

Several initiatives have been taken for Road Safety such as road safety audit and remedial/ corrective measures, provision of safety features in vehicles, electronic monitoring & enforcement, setting up driver training institutes, rules for the protection of good samaritans etc, added the statement. (ANI)

