Nitin Gadkari's office in Maharashtra received two threat calls in a day: Nagpur Police

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra received two threat calls on Saturday, the Nagpur Police said.

According to the police, the threat calls were received by the office at 11.30 am and 11.40 am.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)