Nitish Katara murder case: Delhi HC dismisses Vishal Yadav's parole plea

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the parole application filed by Vishal Yadav, who is serving a life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in the year 2002.

Yadav had sought emergency parole for a period of eight weeks on the ground that he could get infected by coronavirus or tuberculosis due to overcrowding and poor sanitation facilities in the prison where he is lodged.

Justice V Kameshwar Rao dismissed the parole application after Delhi government and the mother of the deceased -- Neelam Katara -- opposed the parole plea during the arguments in the matter.

Vishal Yadav and his cousin Vikas Yadav are serving life terms for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. Vikas Yadav had recently also approached Delhi High Court for parole on a different ground, which was later sent to the authority concerned to take a decision.

In 2016, the Supreme Court had awarded a 25-year jail term to the cousins for their role in the kidnapping and killing of Katara. Another convict in the matter, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was also sentenced to a 20-year jail term in the case. (ANI)

