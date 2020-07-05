Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, 4 secretaries tested for coronavirus

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his four secretaries got themselves tested for coronavirus on Saturday after they attended an event in which a BJP leader, who was later found COVID-19 positive, also took part.

The decision to get tested came after the state council's chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Bihar Chief Minister was one of the leaders in the oath ceremony of the new members of the Bihar Legislative Council on July 1.

At the event, Nitish Kumar was seen taking a seat on a podium along with three other leaders including Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,954 numbers of COVID-19 cases in Bihar along with 80 deaths. (ANI)