Nitish Kumar dodges answering question on fuel price hike

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 16 (ANI): Refraining from commenting over the fuel price hike, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that it is true that prices are rising and it is clearly visible.

Responding to a question on rising prices of diesel and petrol in the country, Nitish Kumar told reporters, "Everyone would like it if the prices do not rise but right now the prices are on a rise. Everybody can see that."

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital stand at Rs 89.29 a litre (increase by 30 paise) and Rs 79.70 per litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively.



The Bihar CM was talking to reporters after offering prayers on the occasion of Saraswati puja.

Extending greetings to the people Nitish Kumar said, "Today is Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja and I give my best wishes to the people on the occasion of these festivals. Today we performed Saraswati puja which is done to obtain knowledge."

Basant Panchami, also known as 'Vasant Panchami', marks the arrival of the spring season in India.

Basant Panchami is also dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, Goddess Saraswati who bestows her devotees with wisdom, learning and knowledge. (ANI)

