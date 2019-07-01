Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Assembly on Monday. Photo/ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Assembly on Monday. Photo/ANI

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over AES deaths in Bihar Assembly

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:10 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 01 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur in the state and called it an "extremely serious" after opposition members' created uproar in the state Assembly.
"What happened is extremely unfortunate, expressing grief is not enough, it is an extremely serious issue. We have held several meetings and discussed the issue at length," he said in the Assembly where the issue was taken up for discussion.
RJD leaders raised slogans and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey over the deaths in Muzaffarpur. So far, as many as 154 children have lost their lives in the district.
"We need to conduct a socio-economic survey to evaluate the reason behind the spread of this disease. I also took stock of the situation at the hospitals and talked to the parents of children suffering from AES.
"I held a meeting at AIIMS Patna in 2015 and various experts had different views as to what is the reason for it. A report was even sent to the US to get an expert opinion on it and all had different views," Kumar said.
Health Minister, on the other hand dismiss criticism against the government on the issue. "Till June 28, 720 were admitted, 586 were cured and 154 children died. The death rate has been brought down to 21 per cent. As compared to the data from 2011-19, the death rate due to AES has come down over the past few years."
Earlier today, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had demanded an investigation by any central investigative agency into the deaths of over 130 children in Bihar due to AES. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:13 IST

WB: Raids at 22 locations in connection with chit fund case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with a chit fund scam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:12 IST

Delhi BJP alleges AAP scam in school construction

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP President and MP, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi by alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Cracks in Delhi Congress widen

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid a tug of war over the dissolution of block committees of the party, the cracks in Delhi Pradesh Congress seem to have widened.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:01 IST

Country-made liquor worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Maharashtra police on Sunday raided two different places here and seized country-made liquor from these locations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:58 IST

Telangana: Woman Forest Officer demands action against attackers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): A day after being attacked by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) including the brother of an MLA, Forest Officer C Anitha on Monday demanded action against the accused saying that this attack is on the uniform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:54 IST

Cong slams Centre in LS over reduction in small saving interest rates

New Delhi [India], Jul 1 (ANI): Congress on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of reduction in small saving interest rates by the BJP-led government and accused it of being "anti-common man".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:51 IST

SC judge Indu Malhotra recuses from hearing Maharashtra beef ban case

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra on Monday recused herself from hearing a plea challenging a Bombay High Court order which decriminalised the possession of beef if animals slaughtered outside Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:47 IST

Maharashtra: Stagnant water due to waterlogging enters houses in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], July 1(ANI): Heavy rainfall in Thane's Bhiwandi has led to waterlogging and flooding on the Bhiwandi-Gujarat road breaking links between several villages.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:45 IST

Banks cannot employ bouncers for loan recovery: Anurag Thakur in LS

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): No bank has the power to appoint musclemen for recovery of loans, and recovery agents have to be appointed according to the prescribed norms, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:43 IST

Holding election by 2019 end in J-K is EC's decision: Shah

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government has no other option but to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission wants to hold Assembly elections in the state by the end of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:36 IST

Coal scam: CBI court orders framing of charges against Naveen...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A special CBI Court on Monday ordered for framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and four others in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:35 IST

Javadekar condemns attack on woman forest officer in Telangana

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the Centre taken seriously the assault on a woman forest officer by the brother of a TRS MLA in Asifabad district of Telangana and made it clear such an incident "cannot be tolerated".

Read More
iocl