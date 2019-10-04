Nitish Kumar files nomination for JDU national president's post

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday filed his nomination for Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president's post.

According to top party sources, on Nitish's behalf, his representative JDU MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted nomination papers to party's national election officer Anil Hegde here.

Sources said that Kumar will be elected unopposed for the 'second time' to the post of JDU president.

In wake of the flood situation in Bihar, Kumar did not go to Delhi to submit nomination papers, so his representatives have submitted nomination papers to the national election officer.

Today was the last day for submitting nomination papers for the top party post, which will be scrutinized on Saturday.

October 6 is the last day for withdrawal of nomination and the results will be announced on October 19. (ANI)

