Patna/Bhopal (Bihar/Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the demise of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur.
"Babulal Gaur was a popular leader and acclaimed social worker. His death has aggrieved not just Madhya Pradesh but the entire country and it is an irreparable loss," Kumar said.
The Bihar Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
"The personality like Gaur Ji is very rare in politics. We knew each other for four decades. He was an able administrator along with being an astute politician," Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly said.
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur passed away in Bhopal on Wednesday morning.
The 89-year-old Gaur was admitted to hospital on August 7 in a critical condition after his blood pressure dropped. He was later put on ventilator after his medical condition deteriorated.
Gaur served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.
Born on June 2, 1930, the BJP leader was credited with expanding BJP's footholds in Madhya Pradesh.
Gaur retired from electoral politics in 2018 citing his old age. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar, Gopal Bhargava express condolences on Babulal Gaur's demise
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:31 IST
Patna/Bhopal (Bihar/Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the demise of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur.