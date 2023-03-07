Nitish Kumar govt expressed gratitude for cooperation in migrant issue, says Tamil Nadu public dept secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Public Department secretary D Jagannathan IAS on Tuesday said that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has expressed gratitude for their "cooperation" in the migrant issue.

"Bihar Government has thanked us for the cooperation we have given to them," Jagganathan said.

Earlier on Saturday while addressing the media on the incident, Jagannathan termed the news of the alleged assault on North Indian migrant labourers in the southern state as "false propaganda" to disrupt the state's relationship with Bihar.

The alleged assault on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu has stirred massive political ruckus in both states. LJP chief has launched an attack on the Bihar CM for the issue.

Amidst the prevailing development on the issue, a team from Bihar led by Balamurugan IAS landed in Chennai on Saturday to take stock of the matter. While speaking to the media he said, "We have reached Chennai we met police officials and next we have conducted meeting in Collector's office."

He said that the team visited Tiruppur on Sunday and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case.

"We have spoken to the Labour Association, and Industry Association and inquired about the news and met the Migrant workers of Bihar," he added.



The team also paid a visit to Coimbatore, before finally interacting with the migrants in Chennai earlier this morning.

Balamurugan IAS expressed his gratitude for the persistent cooperation of the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

"After the fake news came out TN Government has taken a lot of steps. Even the Chief secretary explained about it," he added.

The ruckus over the assault on migrants in Bihar emerged after unverified reports on social media claimed that migrant labourers were targeted in Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed concern over the situation which he said came to his notice through newspaper reports.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Police deemed the reports as fake.

Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police Sylendr Babu released a statement, saying that the video doing rounds of social media was "false" and "mischievous".

"Somebody in Bihar posted false and mischievous videos saying that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos were posted. Both are false as these incidents happened at an earlier date in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. One was a clash between two groups of migrant workers from Bihar while another was from a clash between two local residents in Coimbatore," the top cop said. (ANI)

