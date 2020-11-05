Nitish kumar has changed Bihar, no alternative to him: Harivansh

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday appreciated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remarks about the present assembly polls being his last election and said the JD-U leader has "changed Bihar" and there is no alternative to him in the state.

"Nitish Kumar changed Bihar after he took over as Chief Minister and he has no alternative. As Chief Minister, he has done such good work that many of his schemes in the state are known as models in the country," Harivansh told ANI.

He said Kumar lives up to his promises and made a veiled attack on RJD and other parties for persons of a family getting top positions in their party hierarchies.

"You have seen that he does what he said. Nitish Kumar did not make his party his personal property. No one in his family is in politics, not even his son. He formed the party on values of Gandhi, Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. Some people in Bihar, they came in politics in the name of Jayaprakash Narayan and Lohia and made their parties a private limited company of the family," he said.

Harivansh said when Kumar first assumed the office of Chief Minister in 2005, Bihar had very poor development indices and law and order situation was bad.

"When he took over as chief minister, the whole country used to say that Bihar is in a hopeless position, law and order is so bad that nothing can happen here. The state will be away from development and it is a burden on the country in a way. But Nitish Kumar changed the whole scenario of the state." Harivansh said.

He said Kumar has left his mark in all his roles.

"Wherever he has been in politics, he has left his mark - from Bihar to the centre, whether as an MLA, an MP or as a minister. He is known for transparency," he said.

Speaking on the last day of campaigning for the third phase of election in the state earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar had said that the present assembly poll in the state would be "his last election" and "ant bhala to sab bhala". (ANI)