Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav condole ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): Calling his demise an irreplaceable loss to the society and socialism, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Bihar Government, Kumar said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh represented Vaishali constituency four times in Lok Sabha and his tenure as the Union rural development minister is complimentary. His demise is a personal loss to me. Passing away of Singh is an irreplaceable loss for politics, society, education, and socialism."

He also prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and to give strength to the family to deal with the loss.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister has also ordered the state administration to help the family in bringing Singh's dead body to Patna and make arrangements for his cremation.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and other leaders also expressed their shock and sadness on the demise of their ex-colleague.

"Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday that you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I don't have a word. I am sad. Will miss you a lot," Tweeted Lalu Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also mourned the loss of the socialist leader and said his loss will always be felt by the RJD family.



"I am sorry for the sad demise of, the strong pillar of the RJD, the bright socialist leader, our guardian and path shower, Shri Raghuvansh Babu. You continued to show the path and be an inspiration for the entire to the entire RJD family, and remained the voice. Your loss will always felt by the RJD and the country. Raghuvansh Babu's revolutionary socialist ideology is in the character of every RJD worker. His concern for the poor, policy, principles, actions, and lifestyle will always remain our inspiration. Regards to the great personality who nourished RJD with his hard work and Conceptual approach," he said on Twitter.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha morning the loss of Singh said, "The sudden demise of Raghuvansh Babu left us incomplete. I want to say the loss of the socialist leader who never cared his about personal interests and looked after common interest, is irreplaceable. We will continue to work on his principle, and that will be the truest tribute to him. of Raghuvansh Babu wherever you are, keep an eye on us."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati also expressed her condolences on Twitter.

"The news of the demise of Bihar's renowned political personality and former Union Minister Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh today is very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and supporters. His bold and combative personality and his long and important role in the politics of Bihar will never be forgotten," she said.

NK Singh, Chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission of India called Singh a Nobel man and said India lost a true patriot.

"Very sad to learn about the demise of Raghuvansh Singh ji. Worked with him closely as Secretary of Power and later in Parliament. Though he had been cured, the after-effects of his illness left his lungs weak. He was a nobleman, honest, frank, and rustic in his candour. India has lost a true patriot and the voice of the rural poor. May his soul rest in peace," he said on Twitter.

CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi, and RJD leader Rabri Devi paid last respects to ex-Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, as his mortal remains have been brought to the legislative council and legislative assembly in Patna.

The senior leader was admitted at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for some health complications. With a handwritten note, Singh conveyed the decision of his resignation to the RJD founder.

On September 11 he shot off a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfillment of his three demands, which also included bringing an ordinance regarding the amendment of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law. (ANI)

