Nitish Kumar should speak on crime, unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Hours after Bihar Chief Minister addressed a virtual rally ahead of the state assembly polls, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish Kumar to speak on unemployment and crime rate in the state.

"They (Bihar government) want to keep people under an atmosphere of fear. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's data, the crime rate in Bihar is at 40 per cent. An incident of rape takes place every 4 hours, while a murder every 5 hrs in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should talk about this," Yadav told ANI.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar should talk about real issues of the state.

"Bihar is a state of youth, we should talk to them realistically. Nitish Kumar should talk on real issues while addressing rallies. Nitish Kumar should tell how many people got employed in 15 years and why he remained missing during coronavirus crisis and floods ?," he said.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers protested in front of Janata Dal (United) office in Patna alleging that government failed in the management of coronavirus cases and failed to provide jobs to youths of the state.

Earlier in the day, While addressing a virtual rally, Kumar said that some people in the state keep criticising his government but they do not know that the government has increased the testing capacity for COVID-19 to 1 lakh 50 thousand per day.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)