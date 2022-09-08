Nitish Kumar takes dig at Prashant Kishor, asks if he knows "ABC of work done in Bihar since 2005"

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took a dig at poll strategist Prashant Kishor calling him a publicity expert and stating that he might be wanting to help the BJP.

Nitish Kumar, who addressed a press conference here, responded to a question about Prashant Kishor who had joined Janata Dal-Untied and was later expelled from the party.

Without naming Kishor, Kumar said his statements have no meaning and asked if knows what has been done in the state since 2005.

"He joined me and I told him to quit (the work he was doing). He did not listen to me and worked for so many parties," Kumar said.

"Vo uska dhandha hai (This is his business)," Kumar told reporters.

"Let him do what he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he know ABC of what has been done in the state since 2005?

"Yes, these people know how to take publicity, make statements. They are experts in this and keep stating it. If someone is talking like this, then try to understand, there must be something in his mind. It could be to stay with BJP or help BJP in a covert way," Kumar added.



Kumar broke his alliance with BJP last month to join hands with RJD again to form a government.

Kishor had taken a dig at Kumar in a tweet and said that is sixth experiment by Nitish Kumar to form government in the state in the last 10 years and asked views of people.

Kishor had also hoped that with Nitish Kumar exiting the NDA alliance and forming a new government with RJD and other Opposition parties, Bihar chief minister will stand firm on the alliance and fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the sixth attempt to form govt in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," Kishor had told ANI.

He pointed out that the era of "political instability" has been ongoing for the past 10 years in the state and that Nitish Kumar as remained the only constant in all this is the main actor and catalyst of the situation.

"I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar," he had said.

Kishor, who was JDU's national vice-president from October 2018 to January 2020, had said that it remains to be seen "whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government".

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst...As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," he had said.

"People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with the people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government," Kishor had added. (ANI)

