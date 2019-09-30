Nitish Kumar to hold meeting with district officers to review flood situation

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting with officials of the flood-affected districts to take stock of ongoing rescue and relief operations on Monday.

The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing later in the day, officials said.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flooding in different areas of the state has risen to 29, according to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.



The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region.



Dewatering machines have also been sought by the state to provide relief.



On Sunday, Kumar had visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.



The Chief Minister visited Dak Bungalow Chauraha, Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad, which are severely waterlogged.



According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

