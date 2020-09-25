Nitish Kumar welcomes announcement of assembly poll dates

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the announcement of Bihar Assembly elections dates by the Election Commission on Friday and expressed confidence that people will appreciate the work done by his government.

"We welcome the announcement of Bihar assembly polls by the Election Commission. It is good that the elections will be concluded on time," Kumar told media persons here.

Kumar said his party has come up with seven commitments that will be fulfilled if it is returned to power.

"We will have seven commitments as in the last elections," he said.

The Chief Minister said if his government comes in power, it will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship for youth.

"We will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship in youth so that they don't have to depend on government jobs only. ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who want to start their venture," he said

Kumar said his government will work on the motto of 'Strong women-Capable women'



"We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to unmarried girls on graduation," he said.

He said the government will work for improving irrigation facilities to provide water in every field and solar street lights will be installed in every village.

"We will also work towards the clean village, prosperous village. We will create shelter homes for senior citizens in all cities across the state. Multi-storied buildings will be built to provide housing to the poor in all the cities in Bihar," the Chief Minister said.

He also promised to build electric crematoriums in all the 'ghats' in Bihar.

Bypasses and overbridges will also be built to improve the connectivity across the state. "We will also better the health facilities for both humans and animals," he said.

Asked about the seat distribution among the NDA allies, Kumar said talks have not been held so far.

"We haven't talked about seat distribution yet, but as the elections have been announced, we'll hopefully talk soon," Kumar said. (ANI)

