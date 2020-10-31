Nitish Kumar will be our leader even if BJP gets more seats in Bihar polls: JP Nadda

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence about NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said even if the BJP gets more seats, "Nitish Kumar will still be our leader".

"One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form a government with a clear two-thirds majority so there is no question of fewer seats. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumarji will still be our leader," Nadda told ANI.

Nadda also hit out at Congress over past comments of its leaders including Rahul Gandhi's "who benefitted the most from the (Pulwama) attack" remarks made earlier this year. Nadda said Congress has "nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson".

The BJP leader's remarks came in the wake of admission by a Pakistan Minister that his country was responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Nadda said people know RJD's character is that of "jungle raj".

"And now they've joined with destructive CPI-ML and Congress party which has nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson. People of Bihar will give them a reply," Nadda said.

He said people remember Lalu Yadav's "misgovernance" and Nitish Kumar's "good governance" and they want development.

"People want to come into the LED era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar from the lantern era (election symbol of RJD). They want development in the state," Nadda said.

He termed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as "yuvraj of jungle raj" and accused the party of having ruled the state by "suppressing people of Bihar".

Nadda sought an apology from RJD for "having made people flee the state".

"RJD is the same party that was ruling by suppressing people of Bihar and people quite recognise this yuvraj of jungle raj. Will they provide 10 lakh jobs? They made 20 lakh people to flee the state. They should first apologies," Nadda told ANI.

Nadda asked why Yadav has not included faces of his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in his party's election posters.

"Because he knows that people of Bihar are quite aware of the character of RJD", he said.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)