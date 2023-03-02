Nitish Kumar's 72nd birthday celebrated at JDU office in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's birthday was celebrated along with hundreds of party workers at the JDU office here on Wednesday.

Former Bihar CM and a major ally in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the occasion, wishing Bihar CM on his 72nd birthday.



On this occasion, JDU District President and former MLA Abhay Kushwaha said that Nitish Kumar has created a whole new identity for Bihar in the whole world.

Speaking further at the event Khushwaha said, we wish Nitish Kumar will further work to give a new direction to the country. He added, "The way Nitish Kumar ji has done the work of giving new light to Bihar. We hope that in the near future, they will work to give a new direction to the country."

Marking the occasion during the cake-cutting ceremony the party leaders wished for the central leadership for Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

