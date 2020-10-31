Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.

"Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed. After the first phase of polling, there is a clear message to the country that election can be fought on issues. BJP and Nitish Kumar will not come back to power," Tejashwi said.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that his government was involved in over 60 scams of over Rs 30,000 crore.

As proof of his claim, Tejashwi shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing over 30 scams linked to the state government.

"Under respected Nitish Kumar Ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crores have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Yadav asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not speak on the real issues of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Padhayi (education), Kamayi (earning), Sichai (irrigation), Dawai (medicine) are the real issues of Bihar on which Nitish Kumar never speaks."

He further said, "We are thinking of making the present and future better, but the Chief Minister wants to keep referring to the past. Why he does not speak on unemployment, price rise and industries."

When asked about BJP president JP Nadda's statement that Lalu Prasad Yadav's photo is missing in the RJD posters, Tejashwi said, "We talk about issues of employment, poverty and education. Naddaji should tell us why Bihar has not been given the status of a special state. Why is there no special package for Bihar. Why he does not speak about price rise. Only during the polls, he comes to Bihar to ask for votes."



"He can choose the place and time, we are ready for an open debate with Nadda Ji also," the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar added.



Voting concluded on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. Polling for the second phase is to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7.



The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10.(ANI)